Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $241,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST opened at $83.78 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

