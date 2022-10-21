Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -526.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

