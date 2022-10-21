Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 70,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

