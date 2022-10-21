Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,437 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 48.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.