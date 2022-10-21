Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Ameren Stock Down 2.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

