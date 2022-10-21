Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 125,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.