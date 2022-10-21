Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

