Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DAR opened at $73.81 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

