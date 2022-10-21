Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

GIL opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

