Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

