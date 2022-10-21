Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $96,879,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $80,414,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $30,251,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $841.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.08. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

