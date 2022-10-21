Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,889 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.