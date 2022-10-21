Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $118.98 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

