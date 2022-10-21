Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

JLL opened at $155.03 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

