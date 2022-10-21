Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 273,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

