Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

