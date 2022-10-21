Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 302 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

