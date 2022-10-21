Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 872 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

