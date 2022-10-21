Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.