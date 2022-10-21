Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $62.48 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

