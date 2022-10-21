Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$761.89 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$22.34 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.08.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,976. In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $190,006 over the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.