Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,529.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

