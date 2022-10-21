Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Buys 5,000 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($22,716.29).

Schroders Stock Performance

SDR opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.61) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,657.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,446.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.94.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schroders Company Profile

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

