Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Buys 5,000 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($22,716.29).
SDR opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.61) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,657.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,446.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
