PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Trading Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 6,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $400,695. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.