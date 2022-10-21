Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

(Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.