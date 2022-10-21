Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QBTS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.