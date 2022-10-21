Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $109.74 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

