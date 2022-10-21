Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Porch Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PRCH opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

