PPG Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,535 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 125% compared to the average volume of 1,127 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $108.41 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.