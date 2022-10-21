Professional (PFHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Professional had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Professional Price Performance

Shares of PFHD opened at $26.20 on Friday. Professional has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Professional by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Professional to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

