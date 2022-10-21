Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

