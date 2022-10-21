Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 77,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 125,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

About Pyxis Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

