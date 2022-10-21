Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By Oppenheimer

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 4.0 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

