Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $17.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

