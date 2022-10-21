Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 241,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 124,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

