Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

