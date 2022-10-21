Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

