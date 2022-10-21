Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

