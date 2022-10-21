Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

