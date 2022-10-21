Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

