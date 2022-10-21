Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 225,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

