Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Reduced by Analyst

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.33%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

