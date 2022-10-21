Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.27.

BTO opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

