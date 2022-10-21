Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Cut by Analyst

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

