Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered by Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.68 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.