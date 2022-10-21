Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.19.

CP opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.