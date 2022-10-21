Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lifted by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$94.96 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$106.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

