Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,963,000 after buying an additional 805,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.