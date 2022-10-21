Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

CCI stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.36. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

