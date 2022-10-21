Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Reduced by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Fortis by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

